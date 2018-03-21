Thomas A. Kyle Obituary

DARLINGTON, Pennsylvania – Thomas A. Kyle, 80, passed away Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Beaver, Pennsylvania.

He was a born April 14, 1937 in Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania, son of the late Charles and Bertha Cover Kyle.

Thomas was a lifelong resident of Darlington, Pennsylvania and worked at various jobs as a self employed Laborer.

He is survived by two brothers, Jerry Kyle of Negley and Chuck Kyle of North Carolina; two sisters, Mary Kyle of Darlington and Velma Telford of Hubbard, Ohio; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by five brothers, Donald, Paul, Harry, William, Sr. and James Kyle.

The family will receive friends 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 26, 2018 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine with a funeral to follow at 5:00 p.m.

A private interment will be take place Tuesday at the East Carmel Cemetery.

