Snowfall will add up to 3 inches, with up to 4 or more inches in spots south and east of Youngstown.

The ground is warm and the air temperature is not extremely cold. This will help melt the snow from below as it falls. This would limit the amount that may accumulate in your backyard.

Better weather through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

SEE THE FORECAST HERE

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.