Wilbur R. McAlister Obituary

FOWLER, Ohio – Wilbur R. McAlister, 85, passed away Wednesday afternoon, March 21, 2018, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, surrounded by his family.

Wilbur was born on February 26, 1933 in Columbus, Ohio, a son of the late Wilbur and Cecil McAlister.

He was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Columbus and proud veteran of the United States Air Force.

He was a machinist at American Welding for many years until he retired.

In his free time, he enjoyed boating and camping but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Wilbur will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 64 years, Louise McAlister, whom he married on April 11, 1953; his children, Ricky McAlister, Diane Tobin and her fiancé, John Bruce and Debbie (Anthony) Rice; his grandchildren, Jason Rothenberger, Alicia Rice and Nicholas Rice; his great-grandchildren, Abigail Rothenberger, Eleanor Rothenberger, Colton Sardich and Cameron Beck and his sister, Pati Dwight.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his one brother and four sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, March 26, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Roberts Catholic Church in Cortland.

Friends and family may visit from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service on Monday, March 26.

Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The American Heart Association, 840 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH 44514.

