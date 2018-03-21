With experience returning, Champion softball primed for deep run

2018 Champion Softball Primer

Head Coach: Cheryl Weaver

Record: 32-2

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead

Champion won their 7th state championship last June with their 5-1 victory over Wheelersburg. The Golden Flashes joined Walsh Jesuit as the only school in OHSAA history to win both the softball and baseball title in the same year. Coach Cheryl Weaver returns 9 letter winners which includes three Division I signees. Senior shortstop Megan Turner is signed on to play next Spring at Kent State. Turner batted .490 (50-102) while compiling 23 extra base hits (13 HRs, 8 2BS, 2 3Bs). Sophomore Allison Smith, the team’s pitcher and first baseman, is committed to play at Ohio State. In 2017, Smith led the team with a .518 average (57-110) as she hit 18 homers and drove in 64 runs. Allison also threw 50 innings and accumulated a 0.70 ERA while registering a 7-1 pitching record. Sophie Howell (.327 BA; 0.54 ERA, 2-0), only a sophomore as well, is already committed to compete for the Lady Penguins of YSU. Senior left fielder Alayna Fell is back along with juniors Abby White (.407 BA, 19RBIs), Carli Swipas (.337 BA, 22 RBIs), Gabriella Hollenbaugh and sophomores Abbi Grace (.289 BA) and Hannah Gresch (.343 BA). “Our pitching is still strong with Smith and Howell,” says Weaver. “The team chemistry, their determination and their drives are all strengths (entering this season).”

The losses of McKenzie Zigmont (.467 BA, 12 2Bs, 36 RBIs; 1.20 ERA, 21-1), Molly Williams (.491 BA, 6 HRs, 40 RBIs) and Alexandra Steigerwald will be difficult to replace. Coach Weaver points out, “experience at our catcher (Williams) and centerfield (Steigerwald) positions are a weakness right now. The offense is not going to compare to last year.”

Over the last three seasons, Champion has posted a 17-1 post-season record while winning two state championships and three District crowns.

2018 Schedule

Mar. 27 – East, 5

Mar. 29 – at East, 5

Mar. 31 – at GlenOak, 11

Mar. 31 – vs. Perry (at GlenOak), 1

Apr. 2 – Girard, 5

Apr. 3 – at Girard, 5

Apr. 6 – at Newton Falls, 5

Apr. 9 – Campbell Memorial, 5

Apr. 10 – at Campbell Memorial, 5

Apr. 12 – Crestview, 5

Apr. 13 – Racers Spring Showcase (Hoban), 6:15

Apr. 14 – Racers Spring Showcase (Chardon), 9 am

Apr. 14 – Racers Spring Showcase (Stow-Munroe Falls), 11:15

Apr. 16 – at Brookfield, 5

Apr. 17 – Brookfield, 5

Apr. 20 – Newton Falls, 5

Apr. 23 – Liberty, 5

Apr. 24 – at Liberty, 5

Apr. 27 – at Crestview, 5

Apr. 28 – vs. Norton (DH), 11

Apr. 30 – at LaBrae, 5

May 1 – LaBrae, 5

May 2 – at Ursuline, 5

May 4 – Erie McDowell, 5

May 7 – Crestwood, 4:15

May 9 – at Crestwood, 5

May 12 – at West Branch (DH), 11