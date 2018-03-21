Youngstown police looking for Club Vortex shooting suspects

Police identified the suspects as Brandon Ravnell, Lavell Collins and Carl Fleeton, Jr.

Three Vortex Shooting Suspects, Carl Jermaine Fleeton Jr, Lavell Demond Collins and Brandon Joe Ravnell

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are looking for three men they say were involved in a shooting at Club Vortex on Tuesday.

Police identified the suspects as 30-year-old Brandon Ravnell, 20-year-old Lavell Collins and 20-year-old Carl Fleeton, Jr.

They face weapons charges.

According to U.S. Marshals, the suspects are considered armed and dangerous by law enforcement.

Those with information on the suspects are asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and reward money may be available.

