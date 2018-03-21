Youngstown schools to keep traditional calendar

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District will keep a standard calendar for the 2018-2019 school year after talks of changing it are put on hold.

CEO Krish Mohip had considered changing the calendar to a balanced one, which would require students to attend school year-round, with sporadic weeks off.

With a balanced calendar, students would still attend class the same number of days as a traditional calendar, but days off would be spread over the entire year in an effort to shorten the time students are out of the classroom, which reduces the loss of achievement gains during the summer months while school isn’t in session.

Mohip put the idea of a balanced calendar to his Citizens Coalition but a consensus wasn’t reached. He also surveyed staff and found that 73 percent of the 602 respondents favored a traditional calendar.

“I just think it would too much of a change to implement for next school year,” Mohip said.

The first day of school next school year will be Aug. 22. The last day is May 17 for seniors and May 22 for the rest of the student body.

According to a news release from the district, starting and ending the school year earlier, the district can load more instructional days before state tests, the last of which typically wrap up the second week of May.

The full 2018-19 district calendar is on the district’s website, www.ycsd.org. Click on the “calendar” tab and you’ll find it at the top of that page. The calendar for Youngstown Early College, which aligns with Youngstown State University’s, will be released at a later date.