FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Alice Marie (Richards) Yarger, 89, of Fairfield Township, Ohio, died at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, March 22, 2018, at her son, Earl Shannon’s, home.

She will be buried at Green Haven Memorial Park, 3495 South Canfield-Niles Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements were by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 1617 East State Street, P.O. Box 113, Salem, OH 44460.