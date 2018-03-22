Austintown parents learn addiction warning signs to look for in kids



AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the Mahoning Valley alone, there were 104 unintentional drug overdose deaths last year. So the Austintown School District is doing what it can to educate parents on warning signs and ways to talk to their kids about drugs.

The schools held the “Drugs Destroying Futures” prevention program in the Fitch auditorium Thursday night.

Dr. Drew Edwards, an expert in addictive disease and behavioral medicine, taught parents how to talk to their kids about drugs and identify warning signs, among other topics.

Addictive disease: What is it and what causes it?

“I want parents to know what to look for. I want them to know that they have power and I want to give them ten things that they can do in their household that are protective factors that will either delay the onset or keep their kids from going down that road,” he said.

Could your child be using drugs? What to look out for

“I believe Austintown has the longest-standing tradition of drug-testing athletes. It goes all the way back to the early ’90s, and we’ve expanded drug testing to our students that drive on campus and we’re looking to expand it to students who are involved in clubs and activities,” Superintendent Vince Colaluca said.

Dr. Drew’s biggest message for parents was making sure they are present and in constant communication with their child about any topic, not just drugs.

