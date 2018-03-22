Bill to make Ohio sales tax holiday permanent passes legislature

Related Coverage Lawmaker wants Ohio Sales Tax Holiday to be permanent

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The yearly sales tax holiday before school begins in the fall will soon be permanently in place in Ohio.

The law provides a three-day sales and use tax exemption during the first weekend in August. The holiday has been an annual event for the last three years, with the legislature passing a new law each year to authorize it.

Savings apply to items of clothing priced at $75 or less, commonly used school supplies priced at $20 or less, and school instructional materials like textbooks and workbooks priced at $20 or less. The price limits apply per item, so consumers can buy as many tax-exempt items under the price limit as they wish, either online or in stores.

Ohio was one of 17 states to host a sales tax holiday last year. The average family with school-age children planned to spend an estimated $673 on back-to-school supplies and clothing in 2016, according to the National Retail Federation.

For more information about Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday, including specifics on which items qualify for savings, visit the Ohio Department of Taxation’s website.

The bill will go to Governor Kasich for a signature.