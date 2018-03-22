Boardman crime activity: Suspected heroin found at elementary school

Tuesday, March 13

8:58 a.m. – Edward Thomas, 34, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for a burglary charge. Police said on February 5, Thomas broke into a house on Pinewood Drive. The 70-year-old homeowner said he woke up to the suspect, who was in the room with a flashlight. He confronted the burglar, who ran away.

Thursday, March 15

9:18 a.m. – An investigator for Aetna Insurance in Hartford, Connecticut called police to report that a former client called several times, asking to speak to a female representative. The caller then made comments that were sexual in nature, according to a police report.

9:48 a.m. – 100 block of W. Boardman St., Destanie Wright, 23, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for charges of receiving stolen property and misuse of a credit card. The charges stem from the theft of a credit card reported by a man in May. He told police he believed a co-worker had stolen the card and used it at several locations in the area.

3:11 p.m. – 8000 block of Market St., officers responded to Sweeney Chevrolet to help with firing an employee. Employees said the suspect made threats to stab and shoot them. They claim he also said he would blow up a car, saying he has ties to the mafia. Police said the employees were not scared for their safety and did not want to press charges.

Friday, March 16

10 a.m. – 7600 block of Glenwood Ave., police received reports from students at Glenwood Junior High School that a seventh-grade student threatened to “shoot up the school.” The students said the suspect also posted a picture of a gun next to the word “preparation” on Instagram, as well as a post with the Florida school shooting suspect’s face. The boy, who police said was uncooperative during questioning, was arrested and charged with inducing panic and tampering with evidence.

Saturday, March 17

12:18 a.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., Eileen Schmidt, 47, of East Palestine, charged with possession of dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, open container and drug abuse; Joshua Baker, 35, of East Palestine, arrested on a warrant and charged with drug abuse, drug paraphernalia and obstructing official business. An officer pulled Schmidt over for a traffic violation and reported seeing an open can of Bud Light Peach-A-Rita in the vehicle. Police said Baker initially lied about his identity and had suboxone, a needle and a burnt spoon. Schmidt had a Seroquel pill that she said a friend gave to her, according to a police report. Police said at the jail, officers found crack pipes and crack cocaine hidden in her bra.

3:25 p.m. – 5100 block of Sheridan Rd., a man reported that someone broke into his home and stole his vehicle. Police said the door had been pried open.

5:32 p.m. – 6300 block of South Ave., police responded to Sam’s Club for a fight between two men. According to a police report, the fight started after one man bumped the other and the two exchanged words, eventually pushing one another. No one was visibly injured and the men didn’t know if they wanted to press charges.

Sunday, March 18

12:41 a.m. – Market Street and W. Midlothian Boulevard, police said a suspect ran from an OVI checkpoint. Officers chased him, but he managed to get away. Police said the suspect was identified and determined to have a warrant for a probation violation. Officers found drugs in the vehicle, likely belonging to the man who ran, police said. The driver was cited for driving under suspension.

2:22 a.m. – Market Street and Hillman Way, Alonzo Clark, III, 22, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana. Police said a bag containing eight individually-wrapped bags of marijuana were found in Clark’s vehicle during a sobriety checkpoint. Police said Clark admitted to selling the marijuana for $10 a bag. He added that he hasn’t been selling the drugs long, according to a police report.

Monday, March 19

9:16 a.m. – 800 block of Boardman-Canfield Rd., a woman working at Vista Care said a coworker pulled his pants down and exposed himself to her while she was working in the kitchen. He wanted her to compliment his genitals but she refused, a report said. She said the man made comments to her before about pornography. She said the man was fired after she reported it to her boss, and she wanted to press criminal charges.

5:11 p.m. – 4100 block of Arden Blvd., a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend stole three firearms from her gun safe in October. She said she waited to file a report because she wanted to give him the opportunity to return the weapons. She believed he pawned the firearms in Youngstown.

11:51 a.m. – 100 block of Roche Way, a woman reported that her boyfriend stole and cashed her checks to pay his bills while she was in jail. She said when she confronted him about it, he hit her several times and choked her, which caused her to pass out.

7:55 p.m. – 7000 block of Southern Blvd., police are investigating after they say a woman left her purse, containing several stolen ID cards, behind at Home Depot.

Tuesday, March 20

8:26 a.m. – 4000 block of Cascade Dr., reported theft of money and a revolver during a home burglary. Police said they think the burglar got into the house through an unlocked window. They found a latex glove in the yard, according to a police report. A neighbor reported seeing a man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with white sleeves and black sweatpants walking in the area and throwing something in the sewer. Police said another latex glove was found in the sewer.

3:14 p.m. – 1800 block of Sequoya Dr., a security officer at Paul C. Bunn Elementary School reported that a bag containing suspected heroin was found in the school’s parking lot. Police said the bag was near a curb in the school’s east driveway and likely belonged to someone who was dropping a student off. The suspected drugs were seized as evidence.

4:30 p.m. – 100 block of Green Bay Dr., a woman reported that a man threatened her after calling to say she won $3 million from Publisher’s Clearinghouse. She said the caller told her she would need to pay $3,000 in taxes to receive the prize and gave her a phone number to call to set up the payment. The woman said she called the number and a man asked her to meet her at a bank to pay the taxes on her prize. She said she knew it was a scam so she began to argue with the man, at which time he told her that he knew where she lived and said, “9/11, b**ch! I’m coming to put a bomb on your doorstep.”

6 p.m. – 6600 block of Applewood Blvd., a woman reported that her son’s lunchbox and lunch were stolen while he was at the YMCA on McClurg Road.

7:49 p.m. – 100 block of Wilda Ave., Herbert Beard, 22, of Cleveland, arrested and charged with domestic violence, trafficking in drugs, assault and aggravated menacing. Beard was accused of attacking two men and threatening to kill people at a Boardman home. He was held at gunpoint by a man with a CCW permit and later by an ATF agent until police arrived. Miriah Provitt, 25, was also arrested on a warrant.

