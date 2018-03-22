Champion seeks a deep run towards another championship season

The Golden Flashes open at Alliance and JFK.

2018 Champion Baseball Primer
Head Coach: Rick Yauger
Record: 27-3

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead
Champion capped off last season by defeating Hiland – 1-0 – to win the school’s first baseball state championship. Michael Turner knocked in Lucas Nasonti in the first inning as that would enough of a cushion for Andrew Russell and the defense behind him. Russell tossed a complete game shutout by striking out 8 batters and walking only 2. Graduated from last season’s 27-win team are Kyle Forrest (.304 BA, 10 2Bs, 17 RBIs), Turner (.479 BA, 9 2Bs, 3 3Bs, 30 RBIs) and Nasonti (.459 BA, 7 2Bs, 39 Rs). However, the team returns a good mix of letter winners – Drake Batcho (.437 BA, 10 2Bs, 4 3Bs, 2 HRs, 25 RBIs; 0.84 ERA, 7-1, 97 Ks), A.J. Meyer (.307 BA, 5 2Bs, 18 RBIs), Andrew Russell (.356 BA, 4 2Bs, 19 RBIs; 0.30 ERA, 8-0, 76 Ks), Nolan Yartz (.333 BA, 14 RBIs), Noah Gradishar (2 2Bs, 7 RBIs), Justin Ellsworth (.294 BA), and Nathan Russell (4-7 batting, 5 RBIs) – and newcomers – Griffin Howell and Jarrod Day – to the mix in 2018.

“Pitching will be a strength as we’ll be anchored by (Drake) Batcho, (Andrew) Russell and (Noah) Gradishar,” indicates coach Yauger. “We expect to be competitive in the challenging (All-American) Blue Tier. We’re in a transitional period at a few starting spots but everyone is working hard to make it a smooth transition.”

2018 Schedule
Mar. 24 – at Alliance, 12
Mar. 26 – at Warren JFK, 5
Mar. 27 – East, 5
Mar. 29 – at East, 5
Mar. 30 – at Lakeview, 5
Apr. 2 – Girard, 5
Apr. 3 – at Girard, 5
Apr. 6 – at Newton Falls, 5
Apr. 9 – Campbell Memorial, 5
Apr. 10 – at Campbell Memorial, 5
Apr. 12 – Crestview, 5
Apr. 16 – at Brookfield, 5
Apr. 17 – Brookfield, 5
Apr. 20 – Newton Falls, 5
Apr. 21 – at Poland, 11
Apr. 23 – Liberty, 5
Apr. 24 – at Liberty, 5
Apr. 27 – at Crestview, 5
Apr. 28 – vs Chagrin Falls at Kent State, 11
Apr. 30 – at LaBrae, 5
May 1 – LaBrae, 5
May 4 – at Canfield, 5

