Daniel Edward Bross Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Daniel Edward Bross, 75, who died Thursday, March 22, 2018 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home.

He was born October 26, 1942 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of John H. and Anna M. Bulfone Bross and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Bross, a 1960 graduate of Farrell High School, received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting Degree from Youngstown State University.

He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and served with the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.

Daniel was the Director of Internal Audit for Omnova Solutions for five years and formerly was the Accounting and Audit Director for Commercial Intertech for over 25 years.

He was a member of the Hubbard Board of Education from 1984 to 1988, a member of the Institute for Internal Auditors and served on the Board for the Hubbard Public Library for many years. Daniel was Precinct Committeeman of the Trumbull County for the Republican Party and enjoyed bicycling.

He leaves his wife, the former Eleanor Farcas, whom he married December 28, 1963 at the Notre Dame Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania; a son, Matthew John Bross of Streetsboro; a daughter, Amy Elizabeth (Keith) Foley of Avon Lake; two grandchildren, Brent and Parker Foley; two brothers, his twin, David (Marge) Bross of New Wilmington and William (Maureen) Bross of Hubbard and his granddog, Dugan.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, John Bross, Jr. and Richard Bross.

Family and friends may call on Monday, March 26, 2018 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.