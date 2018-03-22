Deborah Ann (White) Renaud Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers for Deborah Ann Renaud, 55, who passed away Thursday afternoon, March 22, 2018.

Debbie was born April 22, 1962 in Coitsville, Ohio, a daughter of William Otis and Rose Mary Ritzo White.

She retired from Giant Eagle.

Debbie enjoyed spending time with her children and grandson.

Debbie leaves a daughter, Jennifer (Joshua) Witthuhn; a son, Joseph (Katie) Renaud; her grandson, David Witthuhn; brothers, Jack (Carla) White, Robert (Deb) White, Mike (Jill) White, Ed White and Bill (Aletia) White and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Renaud; her parents, William Otis and Rose Mary White and her brothers Jim, Terry and Don White.

Friends may call at the funeral home in Struthers one hour before the service from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 8.

Arrangements handled by the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio.