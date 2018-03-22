Department says Youngstown firefighter’s mask accident wasn’t gear failure

Youngstown Firefighter William Palma fell through the first floor to the basement of a house on Kensington Avenue earlier this month

Youngstown Fire Department equipment


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Is the gear firefighters use safe? Two weeks ago, a Youngstown firefighter was sent to the hospital after being injured when his mask fell off. A leader in the department says the equipment isn’t the problem.

Two weeks ago, Youngstown Firefighter William Palma had to be rushed to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

“In the course of putting out the fire, weakened portions of the first floor were present,” said Youngstown Battalion Chief John Lightly.

Palma fell through the first floor to the basement of a house on Kensington Avenue. When he hit the basement floor, his mask was off and he was breathing in smoke and toxic gases.

“It quickly causes all the tissue in your lungs to start to swell. When the trachea swells, it shuts off, closing off the air supply and, basically, you can suffocate,” Lightly said.

The mask is connected to a tube, which is connected to an air tank on firefighters’ backs.

What most likely happened to Palma was that something hit the bottom of his mask and pushed it off of his head.

Still, Lightly said he feels completely safe and comfortable in his gear. He said something like that is very rare and the equipment isn’t to blame.

But accidents can happen.

“We’re working in a very hostile environment — not being able to see where you’re going, layouts of houses you’re not familiar with,” Lightly said.

That same night, another Youngstown firefighter — Robert Class — fell through the first floor of a house on Manhattan Avenue and hurt his shoulder. He is recovering.

Palma has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

