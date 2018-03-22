Dessiree T. Glover Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at the Centenary United Methodist Church, for Mrs. Dessiree T. Glover, 90, who departed this life Thursday, March 22, 2018, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Glover was born May 23, 1927, in Lexington, Mississippi, a daughter of William T. and Fannie Newsome Townsend.

She was a faithful member of the church, where she had served as head of the usher board, membership chairperson, Sunday school and Bible study and president of United Methodist Women.

She loved playing bridge and was a member of the bridge club “C’s and G’s, loved playing Scrabble with anyone who was willing to play with her. She had even won a championship for Scrabble. She also loved cooking, yardwork and most of all being with her family.

She had been employed by the Youngstown Board of Education for over 30 years as a teacher’s aide.

She leaves to cherish her memory and rejoice in her peace, six children, Neil, Sterling, Roosevelt, Jr. (Anna), twins, Todd and Tracey and Leslie Glover, all of Youngstown; a brother, Vernon Townsend and a sister, Erma Bowles, both of Milwaukee; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; the Godmother of her children, Mary Lois Gross and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 29 years, Roosevelt, Sr.; a daughter, Stephanie Glover; brothers, Rothchild, Charlie, Deforest and Freeman Allen Townsend and twins, Odell and Odessa Townsend and twin great-granddaughters, Noel and Natalia Foxworth.

Friends may call on Tuesday, March 27, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and on Wednesday, March 28 one hour prior to the services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

The family would like to give a special thank you to MVI who cared for their mother.

Arrangements were entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.