Clearing skies will result in cold temperatures to start your Friday morning. Lows in the upper teens. A small risk for an isolated snow shower or flurry Friday. Highs will push into the mid t upper 30’s under partly sunny skies.

Nice weather this weekend with temperatures pushing back into the low 40’s. Warming up into the 50’s next week!

