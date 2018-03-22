Economy is fueling uptick in trucking industry

The industry could handle more demand if there were enough people to sit behind the steering wheel

Demand for trucks and drivers is at a peak right now.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you bought it, a truck brought it. That’s a famous saying to tell you about the importance of trucking. It’s an industry that has seen a steady increase for quite some time.

Demand for trucks and drivers is at a peak right now. Things that are made in the Mahoning Valley need to be shipped to other places.

“The Astro Shapes, the Extrudexes of the world, General Extrusions, those guys seem to be having record years and adding to their fleet,” said David Gurska, chief operating officer at AIM Integrated Logistics.

Gurska said Astro Shapes is expecting an 80 percent increase in tonnage. January and February were not the normal downtimes for steel and aluminum producers, with places like Liberty Steel and Youngstown Pipe also seeing strong production.

“Everybody is extremely optimistic for 2018. I don’t think anybody has any plans for slowing down this year. I know a lot of customers are looking to carry the momentum into 2019,” said Brandon Stieb, director of operations at Aim Integrated Logistics.

Aim has 523 trucks and drivers on the road between Virginia and Minnesota, and it added 80 trucks in the last year.

The company is hauling steel, aluminum, and even groceries. Every one of Aim’s accounts is looking to add trucks, seeing more demand and a need to expand. It’s just more proof that the economy is picking up speed.

“We are definitely, no pun intended, in the driver’s seat in terms of the economy. We’ve got a lot of services to offer those customers. It is rewarding to see the truck pulling out of the yard every day,” said Ron Bourque, Aim safety and compliance officer.

Aim echoes what every other trucking company has said, which is that more drivers are needed. The industry could handle more demand if there were enough people to sit behind the steering wheel.

