Fentanyl seized in Toledo ‘enough to kill everyone in city several times over’

TOLEDO, Ohio (WKBN) – A U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio said enough fentanyl was seized in Toledo by federal agents to kill everyone in the city three times over.

Three people from the Houston area were charged in federal court after investigators said they tried to mail fentanyl and agents found more of the drug in their hotel room.

Anthony Robinson, 32, Barbera Wilson, 21, and Darrius Lewis, 29, were each charged with conspiracy possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

According to U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman, Wilson and Robinson left their room at the Red Roof Inn Tuesday night and went to the post office in Toledo where they attempted to mail one kilogram of fentanyl.

The drugs were wrapped in multiple layers of heat-sealed plastic bags.

Agents obtained search warrants for the Red Roof Inn where all three suspects were arrested.

Investigators found an additional half kilogram of fentanyl and over $8,000 in cash, according to a court affidavit.

“The fentanyl seized last night is enough to kill everyone in Toledo several times over,” Herdman said. “This is a great example of law enforcement working together to make our community safer.”

Special Agent in Charge Steve Francis with Homeland Security said the seizure is a big step in getting heavy duty drugs like fentanyl off the street.

“This significant seizure clearly demonstrates HSI’s resolve to combatting the ongoing epidemic affecting Ohio, which we redoubled last week by pledging increased resources in the state,” Francis said.

Attorney General Mike DeWine said it took the task force less than one day to identify the suspects and intercept the package of deadly fentanyl before it left the post office.