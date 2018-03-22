Gloria Ann Kimmel Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Gloria Ann Kimmel, of Hermitage, passed away at 11:01 a.m., Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Nugent’s CCRC, Hermitage, after an extended illness. She was 88.

Mrs. Kimmel was born July 8, 1929, in Roanoke, Virginia, a daughter of the late Cecil O. and Glenna (Crumpacker) Showalter.

A graduate of Somerset High School in Pennsylvania, she lived in Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania during her youth; as her father served numerous Church of the Brethren congregations as pastor.

In 1947, Gloria married the love of her life, Robert Kimmel, Sr., in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. They celebrated 70 years of marriage in 2017.

A housewife, Gloria took care of the home and her children while Bob was a truck driver for 40 years.

She was a member of the Sharon Baptist Church, Hermitage.

She was also a member and past Matron of the Order of Eastern Star, Chapter 237, Sharpsville, which merged with Farrell Chapter 156.

Surviving is her husband, Bob, at the residence; four children and their spouses, Robert Kimmel, Jr. (Virginia) of Mt. Sidney, Virginia, Connie Sanders (Randy) of Warren, Ohio, David Kimmel (Tina) of Hermitage and Brenda Rewis (William) of Ellenton, Florida; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, who were her pride and joy and a sister-in-law, Joyce Showalter of Stanton, Virginia.

Besides her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by a brother, Cecil Showalter, Jr. and a granddaughter, Marsha Flowers.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Sharon Baptist Church, 1531 George Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 29, 2018, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Order of the Eastern Star, Farrell Chapter 156, will conduct a memorial service at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the conclusion of calling hours.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 30, 2018, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., with Reverend Randy Emmorey, pastor of Sharon Baptist Church, officiating.

Interment will take place at Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Sipesville, Pennsylvania.