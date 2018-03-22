Grace Marie Fore Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Services will be 12:00 Noon on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home for Mrs. Grace M. Fore who departed this life Thursday, March 22, 2018.

She was born September 25, 1925 in Washington, D.C. a daughter of Charles Howard and Flossie Atchison Woodruff.

She was a homemaker and a former member of Price Memorial AME Zion church where she served as an usher.

She had also been a member of the Mother’s Council of the YMCA.

She also loved planning style shows.

She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, with whom she made her home, Gloria Thomas; a brother, John Woodruff of Youngstown; five grandchildren, Tierney Woodruff whom she reared, Richard Thomas, Jr. both of Youngstown, Tangela (Carlos) Shipp of Stockton, California, Derrick Thomas of Virginia Beach and Robert E. (Alysia) Johnson; a nephew, whom she reared, John Woodruff; 14 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Charles Fore; her parents; a son, Robert E. Woodruff; a sister, Thelma Weaver and a brother, Howard Woodruff.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.