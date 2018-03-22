Hartfield among three players leaving the YSU Men’s basketball program

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – The YSU Men’s basketball team is losing three players from their current roster. According to a source within the program, sophomores Braun Hartfield and Jeremiah Ferguson, along with true freshman Jacob Brown have asked for, and were granted their release from the program.

Hartfield, who has played in every game over the last 2 years, averaged over 13 points per game this season and led the Horizon League with 54 steals.

Ferguson has appeared in 52 games over the last two years, and averaged just over 4 points per contest this season coming off the bench.

Brown was true freshman from North Carolina, and was one of the first recruits to commit to Youngstown State when Jerrod Calhoun accepted the head coaching position. He appeared in just 10 games this season, and accounted for 14 points in 54 total minutes.

The roster next season will be dominated with players brought in by Coach Calhoun. Following graduation, the only player remaining on the roster recruited from the previous coaching staff, will be forward Devin Haygood.