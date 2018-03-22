Hartfield among three players leaving the YSU Men’s basketball program

Braun Hartfield, Jeremiah Ferguson, and Jacob Brown have asked for, and were granted their release from the program

By Published:
YSU Basketball

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – The YSU Men’s basketball team is losing three players from their current roster. According to a source within the program, sophomores Braun Hartfield and Jeremiah Ferguson, along with true freshman Jacob Brown have asked for, and were granted their release from the program.

Hartfield, who has played in every game over the last 2 years, averaged over 13 points per game this season and led the Horizon League with 54 steals.

Ferguson has appeared in 52 games over the last two years, and averaged just over 4 points per contest this season coming off the bench.

Brown was true freshman from North Carolina, and was one of the first recruits to commit to Youngstown State when Jerrod Calhoun accepted the head coaching position. He appeared in just 10 games this season, and accounted for 14 points in 54 total minutes.

The roster next season will be dominated with players brought in by Coach Calhoun. Following graduation, the only player remaining on the roster recruited from the previous coaching staff, will be forward Devin Haygood.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s