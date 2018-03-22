Henry J. Shinosky Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Henry J. Shinosky, 75, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Thursday, March 22, 2018 at his home.

He was born January 25, 1943 in Warren, the son of Joseph and Helen (Smurek) Shinosky and had lived in the area all his life.

A graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Henry worked for Kroger’s for many years.

A member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, he enjoyed a good round of golf and also enjoyed football, baseball, casinos, crossword puzzles and computer games.

He is sadly missed by two brothers, John and Albert (Beverly) Shinosky, both of Warren; a sister, Sr. Mary Michael of Hanceville, Alabama and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding him in death are his parents; two sisters, Vernoica Somplak and Lavinia Shinosky and four brothers, Walter, Edwin, William and Victor Shinosky.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 26, 2018 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Rev. Thomas McCarthy officiating.

Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 26 at the funeral home prior to services.

Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

