Ohio House passes bill to withhold money to cities with speed cameras

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio House passed a bill Wednesday that would take away state funding from cities that use automated speed cameras to issue tickets.

House Bill 410 would also move the traffic violations to municipal courts, instead of before a Mayor’s Court or hearing officer.

The local government that sends the ticket would also have to pay the court costs.

State Representative John Boccieri voted against the bill saying it would hurt local communities.

State Rep. Bill Seitz (R-Cincinnati) introduced that bill that would offset revenue cities earn from cameras by reducing the same amount from its state funding.

The bill passed the House in a 65-19 vote. It now goes to the Ohio Senate.

