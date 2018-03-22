Jackson-Milton must replace a lot from last year’s 19-win team

2018 Jackson-Milton Baseball Primer

Head Coach: Kevin Hogue

Record: 19-6

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead

Jackson-Milton lost a ton from last season’s league championship group from an injured senior catcher (Zak Lane – .333 BA, 18 RBIs; 2.66 ERA, 3-1) to the graduation of a number of key contributors to the team’s success – Noah Laster (.466 BA, 13 2Bs, 20 RBIs; 1.64 ERA, 3-2, 61 Ks), Eric Ostrowski (.393 BA, 7 2Bs, 19 RBIs; 1.68 ERA, 6-3, 65 Ks), John Voland (.310 BA, 2 3Bs, 15 RBIs), Scott Mitchell (4 2Bs, 16 Rs), Zach Socha (8 RBIs), and Tanner Balsinger. However, the Jays have senior Sebastian Lay (.312 BA, 24 H; 1.09 ERA, 6-0, 60 Ks, 7 BB) returning and a group of underclassmen who were letter winners a year ago – juniors Devan Christoff (15 Rs) and Seth Pifer as well as sophomores Joey Williams (.288 BA, 17 RBIs) and Kent Gross. “There’s plenty of playing time available,” coach Hogue states, “as we return just two starters. (With that said), the kids are hungry and excited about this year. We play a tough schedule and we’re in a (challenging) conference (MVAC). We’ll have to grow up quick, get better every day, if we want to compete.”

The Blue Jays have reached the Division IV Struthers District Championship in each of the last three seasons. Each time, they were turned away by Western Reserve. Last May, they fell in 11 innings, 4-3.

2018 Schedule

Mar. 24 – at Columbiana, 11

Mar. 26 – Southington, 5

Mar. 27 – Badger, 5

Mar. 28 – McDonald, 5

Mar. 29 – at McDonald, 5

Mar. 30 – vs. Lisbon at Kent State, 3

Apr. 4 – at Lowellville, 5

Apr. 5 – Lowellville, 5

Apr. 9 – Sebring, 5

Apr. 10 – at Sebring, 5

Apr. 12 – Niles, 5

Apr. 13 – Newton Falls, 5

Apr. 16 – at Mineral Ridge, 5

Apr. 17 – Mineral Ridge, 5

Apr. 19 – Leetonia, 5

Apr. 20 – vs. Waterloo at Cene Park , 7

Apr. 21 – vs. Waterloo at Cene Park, 10

Apr. 23 – at Springfield, 5

Apr. 24 – Springfield, 5

Apr. 25 – at Maplewood, 5

Apr. 26 – Columbiana, 5

Apr. 28 – at Mathews, 11

Apr. 30 – at Western Reserve, 5

May 1 – Western Reserve, 5

May 2 – East Palestine, 5

May 3 – at Struthers, 5

May 4 – at Leetonia, 5