JC Mixon Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 31, at the Hoyt Street C.O.G.I.C. Flourishing Ministries, 789 Hoyt Street, Warren, for Minister JC Mixon, 69, Warren, who departed this life on Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Minister Mixon was born May 9, 1948, in Tunica, Mississippi, a son of JD and Mary Thomas Mixon, Sr.

He was a 1966 graduate of Tunica High school.

JC worked for HLA Enrichment Center for 20 years as part of the aide and maintenance crew, retiring in 2008. He was a minister at the church and loved fishing and boxing.

He leaves his wife, the former Juanita Clay, whom he married June 4, 1988; children, Johnny (Jacquelyn) Mixon, John Mixon, Constance Clay and Gracie (Lee) Moore; six grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jamie Mixon; siblings, John Andrew, JD, Jr., Catherine Mixon and Annie Lee Davis.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service on Saturday, March 31.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

