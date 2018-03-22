Kayla M. Nassan Obituary

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania – Kayla M. Nassan, age 29, of Jamestown, passed away suddenly Thursday morning, March 22, 2018 in her residence.

She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 25, 1989, a daughter of Tina Nassan.

She was a 2006 graduate of Jamestown High School.

Kayla is survived by a daughter, Aliyah Harnett of Jamestown; a brother, Vince Scaretti of Pittsburgh; her maternal grandparents, Samuel, Jr. and Theresa Nassan of Jamestown; uncle, Samuel Nassan III and his wife, Donna of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania; aunt, Robin Fowler and her husband, Kenneth of Pittsburgh; her companion of two years, Brandon Mealy of Jamestown; two nephews, Vince Scaretti and Giovanni Scaretti; five cousins, Brittni Nassan, Samuel Nassan IV, Haili Nassan, Samantha Fowler and Courtney Fowler.

She was preceded in death by her mother and former companion, Tyler Harnett.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, Troopers Helping Troopers, 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17110.

Arrangements entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown.