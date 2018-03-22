Last debate for Democratic governor candidates set for April

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) – Four Democratic candidates for Ohio governor will participate in their last debate of the primary campaign season next month as early voting gets underway for the May election.

State Sen. Joe Schiavoni former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich and former Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O’Neill will face off on April 10, the first day of early voting.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports the hour-long debate will take place 7 p.m. at Miami University’s regional campus in Middletown. It will be sponsored by the newspaper and WLWT-TV. WLWT anchor Sheree Paolello will moderate.

About 400 free tickets will be available later this month for the debate, which is the fifth one sanctioned by the Democratic Party.

The primary election is May 8.

