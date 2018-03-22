Mahoning County indictments: March 22, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on March 22, 2018:

Floayesha Robinson: Endangering children

Manuel Davila, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and OVI

Damarcus M. Sadler: Domestic violence, aggravated menacing and two counts of attempted aggravated arson

Claude Westfall: Obstructing official business, disorderly conduct persisted, intimidation and retaliation

Dennis S. Modena: Possession of cocaine

John Chaszeyka: Possession of cocaine

Edward Navarro, Jr.: Extortion and telecommunications harassment

Eugene Thompkins and Kashmere Womack: Carrying concealed weapons, possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications, obstructing official business and two counts of having weapons while under disability

Richard A. Wilk: Improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and OVI

Donald J. Wilson: Grand theft

Edward Thomas: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Samantha Wayne: Possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and OVI

Arthur Thomas: Possession of drugs

Edward Thomas: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, carrying concealed weapons and obstructing official business

Tamika Croft: Possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications

Shawn Mills: Aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments

Steve Gardner: Possession of cocaine and criminal trespass

Travis Hackett: Possession of cocaine and obstructing official business

Brandon Hasley: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility

Dana Wallace: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications

Jason Peck: Harassment with a bodily substance, arson, criminal damaging or endangering and two counts of intimidation

Nathaniel Saunders: Harassment with a bodily substance

Omandre Randall: Harassment with a bodily substance and obstructing official business

Jordan A. Poole: Unlawful sexual contact with a minor

Justin Clark: Domestic violence and three counts of endangering children

Praxedes R. Burgos aka Prexedes Reyes: Burglary, assault and obstructing official business

Ronald Higham: Failure to verify current address

Melissa Buchanan: Forgery, theft and three counts of insurance fraud

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.