Mary Louise Merritt Obituary

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio – Mary Louise Merritt, age 103, of Garrettsville passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at Robinson Memorial Hospital in Ravenna, Ohio.

She was born on May 8, 1914 in Cleveland, Ohio the daughter of the late Louis F. Specht and May (McAvoy) Specht.

She married Kenneth Albert Merritt on December 19, 1941 and they enjoyed 52 years of marriage together before he passed away in June 1993.

Mary has lived in Garrettsville her entire life and worked at Polson Rubber as a secretary for five years before retiring to become a full-time mother and housewife.

She loved to go antique shopping, flea markets, playing cards and sports; especially tennis and basketball.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth A. Meritt and one sister, Katherine Piwonka.

She is survived by one daughter, Valerie (Donnie) Conard of Garrettsville and one son, Christopher Merritt of Garrettsville; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Per Mary’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Kenneth, at Park Cemetery in Garrettsville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

