Monteen R. Pollock Morgan Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Monteen R. Pollock Morgan, 86, of Austintown, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, March 22, 2018, at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends.

“Monty” was born November 15, 1931, in Star Junction, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Edward A. and Maye Wilson Pollock.

She grew up in the Uniontown, Pennsylvania area with her two sisters and five brothers and attended Georges Township High School, where she was a majorette.

Monty came to this area in the early 1950s and raised three children as a stay-at-home mom, which brought her great joy.

She eventually went to work for J.C. Penney, then for Fisher-Fazios and she finished her working career in the Bursar’s Office at Youngstown State University, retiring in 1991.

Following her retirement from YSU, she volunteered at area hospitals and for the Austintown Public Schools as a reading tutor for elementary students.

She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Boardman for more than 50 years, where she was a member of the choir and several committees, including the Women’s Missionary Society and the Church Council. She was also a member the First Baptist Church in Girard, where she sang in the choir.

Mrs. Morgan was a loving wife to her husband, Robert and was a devoted mother to her children, Debby, Jimmy and Timmy. Monteen was the mom that everyone wished they had. In fact, many of her children’s friends called her “mom,” among them were Patti Flasco Bailey, Terri Book, Larry Kempe and John Francosky. Her greatest joys came from being with her family, especially the Pollock and Wilson family reunions, cooking, taking care of her home and cheering on the YSU football team. Her favorite time of year was summer, when she could sit on her screened-in-porch, watch the birds and squirrels frolic in the backyard and eat fresh corn and produce from Van Pelt’s Farm.

Monty leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Robert Morgan of Austintown; daughter, Debby Evans Bengala of South Port, North Carolina; sons, James T. “Jimmy” Evans, Jr. of Canfield and Timothy Scott “Timmy” Evans of Fairfax, Virginia; Monty was proud of her grandchildren and leaves Elisabeth (Eric) Bengala of Greenville, North Carolina, James (Kristina) Bengala of Solana Beach, California, Jenny (Joe) Sheridan of Avon Lake, Felicia (Dan) Kutchall of Strongsville, Michael Morgan of Conneaut, Pennsylvania and Robert, Tim and Kevin Etchells of Chandler, Arizona. Monty was a loving aunt to her 29 nieces and nephews and had numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews, all of whom brought her great joy and happiness. She also leaves two daughters-in-law, Barb Morgan of Cleveland and Barb (Bob) Etchells of Chandler; two sisters, Patty (Isaac) Lewis of Garards Fort, Pennsylvania and Donna (Joe) of Windber, Pennsylvania; a brother, Jim (Sarah) of Uniontown, Pennsylvania and sister-in-law, Dorthy Pollock of Uniontown. She will also be missed by extended family members, Heidi Wagner of North Jackson and Joe Schrider of South Port.

Monteen was preceded in death by brothers, Edward Pollock II, Barret “Jack” Pollock, Vance Pollock and Lance Pollock; sons-in-law, Larry and John Morgan; and her first husband, James Evans, Sr.

Monteen’s family will receive family and friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, March 25, 2018, at the Dean Whitmarsh Funeral Home, 34 Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 26, 2018, at the Dean Whitmarsh Funeral Home and interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, 60 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.

Locally, family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial service which will take place at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Calvary Baptist Church, 1463 Shields Road, Boardman, OH 44512.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Monty’s family.

