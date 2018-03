NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle School of Trades is holding a job fair from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 22.

The third annual Trade and Technical Job Fair will be at the main New Castle campus. In attendance will be 90 employers in trade skills related fields.

The job fair is open to the public.

Call 1-800-837-8299 for more information or fill a form on the New Castle School of Trades’ website.

A list of available jobs is located on the New Castle School of Trades’ website.