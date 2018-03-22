New contract extension keeps Scrappers affiliated with Cleveland Indians

Niles, OH (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers announce today that the Player Development Contract (PDC) with the Cleveland Indians has been extended for a period of two years, keeping the Scrappers affiliated with the Indians through the 2020 season. The Scrappers have been affiliated with the Indians since their inaugural season in 1999.

“We are thrilled to continue our great relationship with the Cleveland Indians and working together to produce a quality product both on and off the field,” stated Vice President of HWS Baseball and Scrappers General Manager, Jordan Taylor. “The Cleveland Indians have shown a commitment to developing a strong farm system which gives our community the unique opportunity to see future Major League talent at Eastwood Field.”

“The Indians take pride in close relationships with our affiliates and while being nearby helps, what is most important is alignment on the environment for players to thrive.” said Carter Hawkins, Cleveland Indians Assistant General Manager, Baseball Operations. “We continue to be pleased that the Scrappers, HWS baseball, and the fans of Mahoning Valley share that vision, and we’re excited to continue our partnership now and into the future”

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are the Class A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians and play in the New-York Penn League. The Scrappers open their 20th season at Eastwood Field on Friday, June 15 against the West Virginia Black Bears.

Courtesy: Mahoning Valley Scrappers