Niles & DeFalco seek 3rd straight league title

2018 Niles Baseball Primer

Head Coach: Mike Guarnieri

Record: 19-6

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead

Coach Mike Guarnieri begins his 10th season at the head coach of the Niles Red Dragons. He’s 3 wins shy of reaching 150 for his career. Coach Guarnieri’s bunch won the All-American White Tier last year with an 11-1 league mark.

In 2018, the Red Dragons are set to be led by seniors Marco DeFalco (last year’s AAC White Tier Player of the Year) and Luke Swauger. DeFalco went 8-0 on the hill with 94 strikeouts as he compiled a 0.38 ERA while batting .384 (33-86) and leading the team in triples (2) and steals (14). Junior catcher Nick Guarnieri hit .338 (24-71) as a sophomore last Spring while third baseman Joe Gallo batted .438 (21-48) as a freshman. Junior Dillon Weida will replace the injured Corbin Foy in Niles’ pitching rotation. Joseph Corson is also back with the team after scoring 9 runs and reaching base 39% of the time (.388). Niles’ top newcomers will be Ken Flanigan, Brandon Hayes, Michael Holloway, Zach Leonard, David Mays, Parker O’Neil and Chase Sudzina.

Last season, Niles reached the Division II Struthers District Championship game but fell to Canfield – 9-2 – on May 16. The Dragons are in search of their third straight league championship.

2018 Schedule

Mar. 24 – Liberty, 1

Mar. 27 – Edgewood, 5

Mar. 28 – at Poland, 5

Mar. 29 – at Edgewood, 5

Apr. 3 – Ripken Experience (vs. Fordham Prep), 9 pm

Apr. 4 – Ripken Experience (vs. Whitley County), 1:30

Apr. 4 – Ripken Experience (vs. Victor Central), 4

Apr. 5 – Ripken Experience (vs. Meade County), 9

Apr. 6 – Ripken Experience (vs. Monticello), 1:30

Apr. 9 – Struthers, 5

Apr. 10 – at Struthers, 5

Apr. 12 – at Jackson-Milton, 5

Apr. 13 – at Lakeside, 5

Apr. 16 – Jefferson, 5

Apr. 17 – at Jefferson, 5

Apr. 19 – at Howland (at Eastwood Field), 7:30

Apr. 20 – at Harding, 5

Apr. 23 – at Hubbard, 5

Apr. 24 – Hubbard, 5

Apr. 25 – Champion, 5

Apr. 27 – Lakeside, 5

Apr. 28 – at Girard, 7

Apr. 30 – at Lakeview, 5

May 1 – Lakeview, 5

May 2 – at South Range, 5

May 3 – Fitch, 5