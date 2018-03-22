Ohio students visit statehouse for human trafficking summit

Thursday’s summit was meant to empower young people to participate in discussions of policy proposals through education and awareness

Jason Aubry, Statehouse reporter By Published: Updated:
sad child bully abuse generic

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – More than 250 students from all over Ohio attended the second annual Human Trafficking Youth Prevention Summit hosted by State Representatives Teresa Fedor and Tavia Galonski.

For the past nine years, Fedor has hosted the annual Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Thursday’s summit was meant to empower young people to participate in discussions of policy proposals through education and awareness.

A group of six students, ranging from 9th through 12th grade, from Walnut Ridge High School in Columbus attended the summit. They were all part of the school’s “Be the One” group that won an award for helping with an effort started by Theresa Flores called Save Our Adolescents from Prostitution (SOAP).

The group helped send bars of soap to hotels around the Super Bowl. The soap was marked with a sticker that contained a hotline telephone number to call if people saw or were victims of human trafficking.

At the summit, they hoped to learn more about human trafficking but more importantly, what they can do to continue the fight against it.

Fedor would like to see the annual summit grow into a two-day event next year.

She also hopes many of the students will push to be heard on House Bill 461, which would include teens 16 and 17 years old under the human trafficking statute. The bill was introduced earlier this year and has had one hearing so far.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s