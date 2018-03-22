Pet poisons you may not know about

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The first step to keeping your pet safe and healthy is knowing exactly what can harm them.

The month of March is dedicated to just that. It’s Pet Poison Prevention Month.

It’s no surprise there are toxic items in homes which are harmful to pets. Insecticides and harsh cleaners are obvious ones, but there are others you might be surprised to know could harm your pet.

Veterinarians say vitamins and cold medications can make your dog or cat sick and xylitol, which is found in chewing gum and toothpaste, is also bad for pets. Certain plants can also be a problem.

Common dog poisons: (Courtesy: fourmuddypaws.com)

Chocolate Mouse and Rat Poisons (rodenticides) Vitamins and Minerals (e.g., Vitamin D3, iron, etc.) NSAIDs (e.g., ibuprofen, naproxen, etc.) Cardiac Medications (e.g., calcium channel blockers, beta-blockers, etc.) Cold and Allergy Medications (e.g., pseudoephedrine, phenylephrine, etc.) Antidepressants (e.g., selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) Xylitol (common in toothpaste and chewing gum – read your labels to ensure your pet is safe!) Acetaminophen (e.g., Tylenol) Caffeine Pills

Common cat poisons:

Topical spot-on insecticides Household Cleaners Antidepressants Lilies Insoluble Oxalate Plants (e.g., Dieffenbachia, Philodendron, etc.) Human and Veterinary NSAIDs Cold and Flu Medication (e.g., Tylenol) Glow Sticks ADD/ADHD Medications/Amphetamines Mouse and Rat Poison

Veterinarians we spoke with said if you ever think your pet may have been poisoned, you should call a pet poison help hotline because the timeliness of knowing what it was your pet ate could be the deciding factor.