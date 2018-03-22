Poland Schools to close Dobbins in cost-saving measure

Poland Schools Superintendent David Janofa made the announcement Thursday afternoon

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Schools will close Dobbins Elementary.

Poland Schools Superintendent David Janofa made the announcement Thursday afternoon after meeting with staff at Poland Middle School and Dobbins.

Dobbins Elementary is currently home to third- and fourth-grade students.

The closure will take effect during the 2018-2019 school year. Third- and fourth-grade students will attend McKinley Elementary.

According to Janofa, staff and administration are working to develop bell and classroom schedules.

The decision comes after the State Auditor found that $1.6 million could be saved by various cost-saving measures. 

The audit recommended closing two elementary schools as well as cutting staff members.

The district said currently, it’s only considering closing Dobbins Elementary.

According to the district, a recent survey of community members supported the closure of one of the elementary buildings. That survey showed that 53 percent of respondents supported the idea while 43 percent said they would support constructing an entirely new K-8 building instead of renovating.

