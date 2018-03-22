Police say man caused panic at Liberty Walmart saying, ‘Bring the AK’

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were arrested, including a juvenile, after police say they tried to steal an iPhone from a man in an online deal and terrified customers at Walmart.

According to a police report, officers were called to the Walmart in Liberty just before 7 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a person with a gun.

When police arrived, a man told officers he came to the store to sell an iPhone to someone he met online. The man, who is from Warren, said he showed the phone to the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Brandon Ogden, of Youngstown, and that Ogden tossed the phone to a juvenile who ran out of the store with it.

The victim told police he grabbed Ogden and held onto him when Ogden said, “Let go before I shoot you,” and then threatened to shoot other people while reaching into his pants, according to the police report.

According to police, Ogden was escorted outside by a security guard when he was heard saying on his cellphone, “Bring the AK. The cops are on the way, so you all know what you all have to do.”

During the incident, Walmart employees began evacuating customers from the front grocery area of the store, according to the report.

The vehicle that Odgen and the juvenile were riding in was stopped about a half mile away on Hadley Avenue were the two were arrested.

Odgen was charged with robbery and inducing panic. The juvenile was charged with petty theft.

The driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Jimmie Payne, of Youngstown, was also charged with driving under suspension.

Officers were able to return the iPhone to the victim.