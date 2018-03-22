Raymon Robinson Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Raymon Robinson, 48, of 3047 Red Fox Run Drive NW, Warren, departed this life Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 8:50 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Health Center, suddenly of a heart attack.

He was born December 24, 1969 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Coleman and Claudine M. Harris Robinson, residing in San Diego, Calfornia for ten years, before returning back home.

Mr. Robinson was employed with Horizon Hobbies of San Diego for ten years as a production manager.

He was baptized at Parkman Road Church of Christ and was a 1988 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School.

He enjoyed model car racing, collecting miniature cars and flying drones.

He served honorably in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman E4 in San Diego, California from September 12, 1988 – March 31, 1995, receiving the Sea Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Navy E Ribbon, Deep Submergence Insignia and the Good Conduct Medal.

He leaves to mourn one son, David Lamont Robinson of South Dakota; one stepdaughter, Miss Mariah of Illinois; one sister, Miss Felice A. Robinson of Warren; one uncle, Juhu Harris of Warren; two aunts, Ms. Francine Blake and Ms. Margaret Jarrett both of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandmother, Ms. Lee Etta Harris.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 30, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Family will receive friends at the 3047 Red Fox Run Drive NW in Warren.

