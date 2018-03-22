Recent weather has local growers on the edge of their seats

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s is where they want to be this time of year

By Published:
Hufman Fruit Farm

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The flip-flopping weather has farmers on the edge of their seats, waiting to see how the season will go.

John Huffman with Huffman Fruit Farm in Salem says 40 and 50 degrees are where they want to be this time of year, not covered in snow and bitter cold. However, they don’t want conditions warmer than 50 degrees either.

The sun brings customers into the market, and they still have 9,000 bushels of apples to sell from last season.

“We are hoping asparagus gets started around the 20th of April. Of course, that depends on how normal the temperatures are,” Huffman said.

Huffman says ultimately, he’d prefer sunshine!

Huffman Fruit Farm is open six days a week.

