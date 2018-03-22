Ruth E. Watt Joseph Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Ruth E. Watt Joseph, 74, passed away at 3:39 a.m. on Thursday, March 22, 2018, at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Greensburg, Pennsylvania on August 2, 1943 the daughter of Joseph and Ruth Anderson, Jr.

She was a graduate of Hempfield High School in Greensburg, attended Slippery Rock University and graduated from Youngstown State University. She also attended business school and for many years worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for various businesses.

Ruth was a member of the Niles First Christian Church.

She was actively involved and volunteered at her church and throughout the community. For many years, she volunteered at the Trumbull Memorial Hospital Radiation Oncology Department and also provided comfort and assistance to many patients under hospice care. She enjoyed camping and spending time with family and friends, she especially cherished all the special things she was able to do for others and with them. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and loved the outings with all the ladies.

Ruth is survived by her loving husband, William H. “Bill” Joseph; three children, Allen Watt, Deborah Story and Angela Watt; stepson, Skip Joseph; several grandchildren; three brothers, Joseph (Edith) Anderson, Jeffery (Sandra) Anderson, Martin (Mary Jane) Anderson; sister, Patricia (Larry) DeGennaro; two sisters-in-law, Laurie Anderson and Rhonda Smith and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Edward Anderson.

Calling hours will be Monday, March 26, 2018 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The Funeral will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Christopher Stark and Rev. Dr. Bernard Oakes will officiate.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Light Hospice.

