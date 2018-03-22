Sharon, Kennedy Catholic plan send-off rallies for basketball teams

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Two local schools plan to hold send-off rallies as their basketball teams go to the state championships in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The games were supposed to start on Wednesday, but weather postponed them until next week.

Sharon and Kennedy Catholic high schools will represent the area.

Sharon plans to dismiss school at noon on Monday. They’ll be off school on Tuesday, with a make-up day planned in April.

Their send-off/pep rally will be Friday.

The team will leave for Hershey on Sunday and will face up against Imhotep Charter at 8 p.m. Monday.

Kennedy Catholic will hold its send-off rally in its gymnasium at 10 a.m. Sunday. They will then leave for Hershey.

Kennedy will be off school on Friday and Monday, March 26. Class will resume Tuesday, but they don’t expect that everyone will be there.

The boys’ basketball team won’t come home until Tuesday because they are staying to watch Sharon play.

Kennedy Catholic’s game is at 2 p.m. Monday versus Lourdes Regional.