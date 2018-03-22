Slippery Rock welcomes new president

Dr. William Bahre was introduced Thursday as the university’s president-elect

By Published:
Dr. William Bahre was introduced Thursday as the university’s president-elect.

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – There will soon be a new person in charge of Slippery Rock University in Western Pennsylvania.

Dr. William Bahre was introduced Thursday as the university’s president-elect. He’ll succeed Cheryl Norton, who retired last year.

Bahre said he’ll spend the next several months as a new student himself, learning about the campus and his students and staff so he can eventually lobby the state for needed funding.

“A prerequisite for getting what you need is making a compelling case for it. I’ve met with the interim chancellor, and she’s been very reasonable so far in our discussions, “Bahre said. “As we begin to discuss the budget, I understand its limited resources, but we have to advocate for Slippery Rock just as other presidents will advocating for their schools.”

Doctor Bahre comes to Slippery Rock from Georgian Court University, a small, private school in New Jersey.

Bahre will become Slippery Rock’s 17th President when he takes over in July.

Slippery Rock currently has an enrollment of about 8,900 students.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s