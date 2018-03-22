Warren crime activity: Man beat girlfriend in front of 3 kids, police say

Wednesday, March 14

11:28 a.m. – 1300 block of E. Market St., report that a man threatened to shoot up Trumbull Regional Medical Center and Coleman Behavioral Center.

5:49 p.m. – 1800 block of Cranberry Ln. NE, Whitley Walker, 28, of Lakewood, arrested on a warrant out of Cuyahoga County and charged with aggravated assault. Police said Walker was very drunk and tried to punch an officer in the groin when he went to catch her as she was falling over.

Thursday, March 15

12:40 p.m. – 1100 block of E. Market St., Eric Shannon, 31, charged with public indecency. Schwebel’s employees said Shannon was touching himself in front of the store. Shannon told police he put his hands in his pants because he’s an athlete and that’s what athletes do to keep their hands warm, according to a report.

9:30 p.m. – 2200 block of Peace Ave. NW, a woman said her ex-boyfriend broke into her apartment while her baby was sleeping and she was in the shower. She said he pulled a long gun from his pants and pointed it at her before stealing two gaming systems and a camera.

Friday, March 16

3:06 p.m. – Peter Olivarez, 39, arrested and charged with four counts of felonious assault. Police said Olivarez didn’t disclose his HIV status to a sex partner. He was arrested after an indictment by a Trumbull County grand jury.

Saturday, March 17

2:26 a.m. – Southern Boulevard NW and Northwest Boulevard, Robjavon Brogdon, 30, arrested on warrants for failure to appear in court and charged with falsification, resisting arrest and obstructing official business. Police pulled over Brogdon, who they said was riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road without a headlight. Officers said Brogdon refused to identify himself and later gave a fake identity. Police said he scratched and grabbed at officers’ hands to avoid being cuffed.

Monday, March 19

12:15 p.m. – Clarence Street and Adelaide Avenue, Firas Ainalchaybeh, 47, of New Castle, arrested and charged with obstructing official business and drug abuse (marijuana). Police said Ainalchaybeh, who told the officer he worked for the government, was pulled over. When the officer asked Ainalchaybeh what he stuffed in his pants, he said it was uranium, according to a police report. Police said he later admitted that it was not uranium, but marijuana.

Tuesday, March 20

11:30 a.m. – 500 block of Douglas St. NW, police said after an argument, a man in a car fired shots at two other men in another car. No one was injured.

Wednesday, March 21

1:50 a.m. – 2700 block of Linda Ave. NW, reported burglary of a home.

8:25 p.m. – Chestnut Avenue NE and St. Claire Drive, William Capers, 31, arrested and charged with domestic violence; Aleah McClellan, 28, of Leavittsburg, arrested on a fugitive warrant. A woman called 911 after she saw Capers beating McClellan, according to a police report. Capers told police that McClellan had been following him around in the car and yelling at him prior to the incident, according to the report. Police said Capers and McClellan had their three children with them at the time. According to court records, McClellan was also charged with domestic violence.

8:54 p.m. – 100 block of Fulton St. SE, a man reported that the windows of his car had been broken and the stereo, speakers and CD player inside had been stolen.

Thursday, March 22

4:34 a.m. – Arlington Avenue NW and Federal Street NW, Marcus Bender, 21, Theotis Sanders, III, 21, and Walter Franklin, 20, all arrested on warrants after police pulled over their car. Franklin’s warrant was on a drug trafficking charge out of Columbiana County. Bender’s was for fines and costs and Sanders’ was for failure to appear in Niles court.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

