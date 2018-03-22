What will happen to Poland’s Dobbins Elementary building?

Now that Dobbins is closing, the building could be used for a lot of things -- which is why school officials are going to ask around

Dobbins Elementary School, Poland


POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Now that the decision’s been made to close Poland’s Dobbins Elementary School, what will become of the soon-to-be vacant building?

Poland has some prime real estate. The Dobbins building could be used for a lot of things, which is why school officials are going to ask around.

The future of the building will depend on the results of a request for proposals process officials with Poland Schools hope to have in place before the school year is over.

“We would, basically, solicit proposals from folks — whether locally, regionally, statewide, nationally — and get an idea of what they think they would be able to do with those pieces of property,” Superintendent Dave Janofa said.

He said selling Dobbins is a possibility, though it would come with a deed restriction that a school not be opened. Janofa also said the North and Union elementary buildings will also be part of the request for proposal.

“In two to three years, we’re going to examine, ‘Now do we look at closing Union?'”

The decision to close Dobbins at the end of the school year was announced Thursday, with the third and fourth graders being moved next year to McKinley Elementary, which is adjacent to the middle school.

“I agree completely that something needed to be done,” Judy Nitolli said.

All four of her kids went through Dobbins — one of them still goes there.

“So if it’s time to close a school building, to move on, to get our kids what they need and to move on with the times, then that’s what we do,” Nitolli said.

No decision has been made on how many or which teachers will be cut — that will come after spring break. Janofa also said not to count on attrition.

“We have zero folks set to retire for next year.”

As far as the students, Judy Nittoli said they’ll be fine.

“Kids are resilient. They do what’s told and they go with it. It’s the parents that you have to step up and make it OK.”

The Poland School System is facing a $4.8 million deficit by 2022, so the closing of Dobbins is part of balancing the budget.

The enrollment in the district is way down. This year, Poland will graduate about 200 but next year’s kindergarten class is only expected to be around 100.

