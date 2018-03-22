YSU recognizes leaders of diversity and inclusion

Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel was also there, handing out awards

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People gathered at Youngstown State Thursday evening for the Diversity Leadership Recognition Dinner.

YSU uses the event to honor the efforts and achievements of diversity and inclusion leaders.

“We want to recognize their leadership in that particular area so it’s critical that we do that, and part of YSU’s mission is to prepare our students for global society,” said Associate VP of Division of Multicultural Affairs Dr. Sylvia Imler.

The honorees are nominated and go through a rigorous selection process.

  • Catherine Cooper
  • Dr. Michael Jerryson
  • Dr. Sherri Harper Woods
  • Mr. Brian Corbin
  • Riley K. Chiu
  • Araceli Perez
  • Hadeal M. Yusuf

The guest artist for the event was YSU student Natalie Nguyen from Vietnam.

President Jim Tressel was also there, handing out awards.

WKBN was a sponsor of the Diversity Leadership Recognition Dinner.

