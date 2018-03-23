2 Pa. firefighters dead, 2 injured in building collapse

The Weaver Organ and Piano factory was being converted into residential units.

By Published: Updated:
Fire Generic

YORK, Pa. (AP) – A section of a four-story building that once housed a piano factory in York, Pennsylvania, collapsed a day after a fire, killing two firefighters and injuring two others.

York Mayor Michael Helfrich said in a statement Thursday that firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony died after being transported to York Hospital. Helfrich said Assistant Chief Greg Altland and firefighter Erik Swanson were in stable condition and being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

York officials say part of the wall fell on the firefighters as they were looking for hot spots and the cause of a fire that broke out Wednesday. The Weaver Organ and Piano factory was being converted into residential units.

York is about 100 miles (about 160 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s