Austintown crime activity: Man arrested on child sex charge

Friday, March 16

5:16 a.m. – 1200 block of N. Four Mile Run Rd., Jeffrey Hughes, Jr., 32, of Warren, arrested and charged with OVI, failure to control and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Hughes had a vial containing a small spoon and white powder residue.

Saturday, March 17

9:16 p.m. – State Route 46 and Interstate 80, Angelo Ostavitz, 28, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with OVI and left of center. Police said Ostavitz was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix that was speeding and nearly hit a tractor-trailer. Police said Ostavitz told police a woman in his car was “beating on” him, which is why he was driving recklessly. Police said he had a blood-alcohol content of .184, above the legal limit of .08.

Sunday, March 18

3:11 a.m. – Burkey and Meridian roads, Joseph Howley, 21, arrested and charged with OVI, improper passing and speeding after a traffic stop. Police said Howley drove by at an estimated speed of 90 miles per hour, nearly hitting the police cruiser. Howley told the officer, “Take me to jail. I am drunk,” when he was stopped, according to a police report. Police said he had a blood-alcohol content of .214.

4:57 p.m. – Mahoning Avenue and Marcia Drive, Brandon Moore, 23, of Salem, arrested on a warrant for a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor out of Columbiana County.

Monday, March 19

2:10 p.m. – 5800 block of Mahoning Ave., William Bryan, 19, of Lake Milton, arrested on a warrant for hit-skip and no passing charges.

Tuesday, March 20

2:37 p.m. – N. Canfield Niles Road and Mahoning Avenue, Linda Girondo, 56, arrested and charged with OVI, improper left turn and brake lights required. Police received a report that Girondo was intoxicated and driving away from Hollywood Gaming. Police said they spoke with Girondo earlier when she was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle, saying she was waiting for a ride. When the officer stopped her and asked for her license and registration, Girondo stuck her hand in her tank top, exposing her breast to the officer. She denied being intoxicated, telling the officer she took a nap and has medical issues, including a broken hand. Police said she failed a field sobriety test but declined to take a breath test.

Wednesday, March 21

1:15 a.m. – 500 block of S. Raccoon Rd., Erica Kent, 41, of Youngstown, and Kelli Ketterer, 37, arrested on prostitution charges after an undercover sex sting.

Thursday, March 22

10:06 p.m. – Rosemont and Elmwood avenues, Timothy Banks, 23, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with possession of heroin, drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: