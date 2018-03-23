Bertha L. Gatling Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 30, at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mrs. Bertha L. Gatling, 82, Youngstown. She departed this life Friday, March 23, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Mrs. Gatling was born March 3, 1936, in Georgia, a daughter of Melvin and Lilia Henderson Allen.

She came to this area at the age of nine years, graduated from the Youngstown City School system and was a dietitian for Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital, retiring after 28 years of service.

She was an avid fisherman, loved cooking, going to the casino and being with her grandchildren.

She leaves her children, John (Martel) Allen, Charles (Juanita) Booker Allen, Valerie (Duane) Witherspoon and Sandra (Kenneth) Overton with whom she made her home; a brother, Willie Mack Allen; ten grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; children, Tonya Williams and James Allen and sisters, Lola Edwards and Geneva Allen.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home prior to services.