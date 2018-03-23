Cattle Baron Ball in Poland has origins in Texas

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The annual Cattle Baron’s Ball is scheduled for this weekend.

The fundraiser for the American Cancer Society is scheduled for Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Lake Club in Poland.

The event started in Texas and has made its way across the country.

It raises money for the American Cancer Society serving people in the tri-county area.

Poland resident and Cancer survivor Matthew Hiznay will speak along with several medical professionals. Hiznay’s medical career was cut short by cancer..and he is now in The Molecular Medicine Program at Case Western Reserve.

Pediatric cancer survivors will also be recognized.

The theme this year is Denim and Diamond. Attire is Country Western.

Tickets are $125 per person. The cocktail hour is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The main event is from 7 p.m to 11 p.m. For tickets, call (330) 517-2068.