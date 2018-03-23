Cold start to the weekend – Warming trend soon

We will melt most of our snow by late weekend.

The weekend weather will feature more sunshine and below normal temperatures.

Saturday will start around 20° with afternoon highs near 40°.  It will be a dry day.  Colder Saturday night under mostly clear skies with lows back in the upper teens.  Sunny skies expected Sunday with a high in the low 40’s.

Look for a dry start next week with slowly warming temperatures.  Highs will be back in the 50’s by the middle of the week.  Rain showers return Tuesday and will continue through the middle of the week.

